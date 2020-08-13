Elsie Harrington

Peacefully, with family by her side, at home in Keswick, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Elsie, beloved wife of Reynold 'Ren' Gazley. Loving mother of John (Mel), Bryan (Chris) both of Bowmanville, Michael (Angela) of Jackson's Point, Danny of Keswick and Rick (Sue) of Oro Medonte. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Mitch, Michelle, Jenn, Matt, Elizabeth, Brody, Mark, Scott, Daniel, Nolan, the late Christine, and several great grandchildren. Dear sister of Barb Hibbitt of Collingwood. She will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, and friends, especially at Club 55 in Keswick. Private family Service. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Elsie, donations to Shades of Hope, Wildlife Refuge Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com