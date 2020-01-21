Home

Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, William Harrison (2014). Loving mother of Kathy (Greg Booth), Sam Harrison (Sharon), Helen (and the late Nicholas Ionel) and Kosta Harizanis (Sue). Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Rebecca (Mike), Robert (Taylor), Matthew, Tyler, Jennifer, Louise, Shelley and Jaclyn. Adored great-grandmother of Neeko, Karma and Michael Jr. A Graveside Service was held at the Keswick Cemetery on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and a Service of Remembrance will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 529 Varney Road, Keswick, Ontario on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Dr's, nurses and support staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice for the outstanding care given to Elsie during her stay. In memory of Elsie and in lieu of flowers, donations made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice would be appreciated. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 21, 2020
