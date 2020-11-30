1/1
Elvia Naureen Jamieson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our "Energizer Bunny", torch holder for decency, kindness, love and compassion, and an eternal model for the power and influence of motherhood, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on November 23, 2020. Her determination to live saw her through years of medical maladies, but her spirit and loving nature never suffered. "Norry" put family above all else. She kept the family's history alive for others, while adding to the tales herself as a young working woman, a flourishing cake decorator, homemaker, caregiver, and always supportive parent. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith (2010), Norry's legacy of love began in the Downey household as eldest daughter to Art and Elvia and loving sibling to Ken (Grace), Dawn (Jim), Pat, Ruth, Al (Tricia) and Dave (Donna). She was adored by her children Brian, Randy (Kim) and Penny (Jim) and her grandchildren Graeme, Brittany, Daniel, Casper, and Maggie. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Donations in her name can be made to a charity of your choice. All need help! Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved