Our "Energizer Bunny", torch holder for decency, kindness, love and compassion, and an eternal model for the power and influence of motherhood, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on November 23, 2020. Her determination to live saw her through years of medical maladies, but her spirit and loving nature never suffered. "Norry" put family above all else. She kept the family's history alive for others, while adding to the tales herself as a young working woman, a flourishing cake decorator, homemaker, caregiver, and always supportive parent. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith (2010), Norry's legacy of love began in the Downey household as eldest daughter to Art and Elvia and loving sibling to Ken (Grace), Dawn (Jim), Pat, Ruth, Al (Tricia) and Dave (Donna). She was adored by her children Brian, Randy (Kim) and Penny (Jim) and her grandchildren Graeme, Brittany, Daniel, Casper, and Maggie. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Donations in her name can be made to a charity of your choice
. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com