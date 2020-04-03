|
|
ERIC CARL PILKEY Jan. 26, 1935 - Mar. 22, 2020 It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Eric on Mar. 22, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital. He leaves to mourn his neiceTerry, nephews Wayne and Brent, and his loving wife Dorie of almost 58 years. A private burial will be held in Elmwood Cemetery on Tuesday, April 7 at 2 pm. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at Markham Missionary Church, probably in the fall. For further information contact the church at 905.294.5081 or the Dixon Garland Web Site.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020