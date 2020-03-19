Home

Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
View Map
Peacefully passed into the arms of his Lord, with his family at his side at Bradford Valley Care Community on Friday, March 13, 2020. Eric Gust formerly of Sharon and Newmarket at 85 years of age. Beloved husband of late Lorene Gust (nee Brook). Loving dad of Marg (Mike) Worrall, Donna (Dan) Brewer and Dorothy (late Andy) Bikker. Proud grandpa of Matt (Nicole), Mitch; Kyle, Kristin, Kory (Julie), Kaitlyn (Tristan); and Ryan. Dear great papa of Caleb, Hannah, Nathan, Isaac, Logan, Jordyn, Helena, Abigail and two "on the way." Eric will also be fondly remembered by his siblings and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Harvest House at Bradford Valley for their loving care of Eric. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a later date. In Eric's memory, donations may be made to The Gideons or to the . Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
