|
|
We are sorry to announce the sudden passing of Max in his 74th year. Max was the husband and companion of his wife Lynda (nee Laughy) for over 40 years. Their favourite pastimes included relaxing at their cottage in Haliburton and watching NASCAR races together. Max retired from CN but he was also proud of his time and the friends he made at Redpath Sugars and Consumers Distributing. Maxie (as he was called by his family) was predeceased by his parents Sarah and George Normore. Max leaves behind his sister Gail Smyth (Ronald Downey), nieces: Kelly and Kathleen and godson Ryan Smyth. He was the much loved nephew of Viola Lucas, Vernon and Keith Woolridge. Also left to mourn are his dear sisters-in-law Susan Ryan and Anne Oaks and his many cousins, neighbours and friends. A celebration of Max's life will be hosted at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway, in Aurora on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Max you were loved and you will be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in "Maxie's" memory may be made to OSPCA, ontariospca.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the NORMORE family.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 9, 2020