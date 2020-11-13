1/1
Erica Jane BARRY
Having degrees in childcare and music, Erica's career took her to the CHEO Ottawa, Pediatric Healthcare and Research Centre and Daycares. Erica Jane Barry, age 59, of Keswick passed away at home on November 11, 2020. Born in Montreal, Quebec, daughter of Christine Barry (O'Brien) of Montreal and the late Eric Barry. Beloved wife of James Jodoin whom she married on March 27, 1999. Loving mother of Kevin Jodoin, of Keswick, stepmother of Katherine (husband Paul Visser) of Toronto, and Christopher Jodoin of Victoria, B.C. Cherished grandmother of Ella Visser. Lovingly remembered by two brothers Christopher Barry (Maureen Berry), David Barry (Ann Cotnam) and two sisters Lisa Barry and Catherine Barry (Brian Pierce). She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Private family service. Interment Queensville Cemetery. Donations in Erica's memory may be made to Toronto Humane Society. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 13, 2020.
