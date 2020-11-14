1/1
Erma Viola LOCKIE
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Erma Lockie. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, one day after her 96th birthday. Loving wife of the late Bruce Lockie for 59 years. Proud mother of Dale (Joanne), Cheryl (Dave), Rob (Helen) and Lori (Paul). Erma will be greatly missed by her 10 grandchildren Ryan, Craig, Hilary, Lindsay, Timothy, Robert, Jessica, Michelle, Natalie, Lauren and 19 great-grandchildren Aubrey, Adelyn, Brooke, Nathan, Trey, Connor, Van, Autumn, Robbie, Sophia, Nicholas, Emma, Maddy, Austin, Liam, Izaak, Elias, Jakob, Hudson and with one more on the way. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, cremation has taken place with a private family ceremony to be held. There will be a Celebration of Erma's Life at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Southlake Residential Care Village for their dedication and compassionate care. If desired please send donations to the Southlake Residential Care Village Social Committee at 640 Grace St , Newmarket, ON L3Y 8V7 to the attention of Tracy Grice.


Published in York Region News on Nov. 14, 2020.
