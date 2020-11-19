Unexpectedly passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Eva Campbell of Bradford and formerly of Mt. Dennis, at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Richard Campbell. Loving mom of Kelly (Steve) Lloyd, Doug (Melvina) Campbell and Tim (Yvonne) Campbell. Proud grandma of Jennifer, Emily, Erin; Karyn, Amanda, James; Krista and Ashley. Eva will also be lovingly remembered by her 7 great grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Peggy Ford and Mary Wright, and brother Gord Dickson. A private funeral service will be held at a SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, Bradford followed by cremation. In Eva's memory, donations may be made to Bradford Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com