Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Thomas Zsoldos of Keswick. Cherished mother of Richard Zsoldos of Toronto. Eva will be missed by her many friends. Private gathering was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick. In memory of Eva, donations made to the Georgina Animal Control would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com