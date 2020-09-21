1/1
Evelyn Bernice (Andrews) VARNEY
Went home to heaven peacefully at Cedarvale Lodge, Keswick on Friday, September 18, 2020 in her 101st year. Loving wife of the late Murray Varney. Pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law (Bruce and Olive Andrews, Don and Audrey Andrews). Loved and cherished by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and her brothers and sisters in Christ. Evelyn was a very special daughter, wife, aunt and friend. She leaves behind a rich heritage of faith and trust in God. A special thanks to Cedarvale staff and volunteers for their kindness and care. A private graveside service will be held at the Mt. Albert Cemetery. Donations to Holt Free Methodist Church in her memory would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 21, 2020.
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
