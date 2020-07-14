Peacefully with family at her side in Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Evelyn Green (nee Breen) beloved wife of the late Leslie "Earl" Green. Dear mother of Cheryl Walker (Jamie Swift) of Island Grove and the late Earl Green Jr. Loving Nan of Christy Green (Mario), Ashley Sheppard (Nathan) and Stephen Walker (Jessie) and great-Nan of Ryan Walker. Dear sister of Linda Cain, Brian Breen and Kevin Breen. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton (905-722-3274). Memorial donations to the Sick Kids Hospital Foundation https://www.sickkidsfoundation.com/
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com