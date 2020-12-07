1/1
Evelyn Norma Wilmot
Peacefully at her home in The Barton Retirement Residence, Newmarket, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Evelyn Wilmot (nee Sellers) formerly of Jackson's Point and Maple, beloved wife of the late Charles Robert Wilmot. Dear mother of Anne Savage (John) of Schomberg, Bob (Diane) of Oak Ridges, John (Suzana) of Hawkestone and Ed (Lisa) of Orillia. Loving Grandma of Katie Hunter (Jeremy), Matt Savage (Krista), Danielle Wilmot (Brian), Brent Wilmot (Jayme), Emily Wilmot, Andy Wilmot (Dana), Adam Wilmot and Alex Wilmot. Adored Great Grandma of Sophia, Brooklyn, Luke, and Leah. Dear sister of Mary Lou Taylor. Predeceased by Ted Sellers, Helen Foreman and Bill Sellers. Fondly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family thanks the loving caregivers and staff of the Barton Retirement Residence. A private family service will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. Memorial donations to your local food pantry would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
