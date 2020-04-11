|
Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Friday, January 10, 2020. Filomena Mazzuca (nee DeLuca) of Bradford at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale. Loving mom of Ferd (Teddy), Mike and Frank (Monique). Proud "Little Nan" of Deven (Amber), Braidy, and Michael Jr. Cherished great-Nonna of Phoenix. Funeral service was held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford on Monday, January 13, 2020. Interment Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. In Filomena's memory, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 11, 2020