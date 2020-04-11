Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomena MAZZUCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomena MAZZUCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filomena MAZZUCA Obituary
Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Friday, January 10, 2020. Filomena Mazzuca (nee DeLuca) of Bradford at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale. Loving mom of Ferd (Teddy), Mike and Frank (Monique). Proud "Little Nan" of Deven (Amber), Braidy, and Michael Jr. Cherished great-Nonna of Phoenix. Funeral service was held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford on Monday, January 13, 2020. Interment Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. In Filomena's memory, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -