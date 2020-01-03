|
Florence Norah Morris passed away peacefully on December 18th, 2019 aged 108 years at Seniors Health Centre. A long-time resident of Markham for over 30 years. Florence will be greatly missed by her daughters Susan & Jane, Son in law Peter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Florence was born in England & came to Canada with her daughter Susan in 1962 after the death of her husband Herbert. She enjoyed a lengthy career in banking until she retired at the age of 72. She will be dearly missed by her friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday January 10th, 2020 at 1pm at Grace Anglican Church, 19 Parkway Ave, Markham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sick Kids Foundation.
Published in York Region News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020