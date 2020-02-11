|
|
Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Fran Earley (nee Peden-Ladd) of Keswick, predeceased by her husbands James Peden and Al Earley. Dear mother of Donna Beaupre (the late Leo), Mike Peden (Cindy), Neil Peden (Emma) and Lorrie Pollick (the late John). Missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 11, 2020