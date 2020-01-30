Home

Frances Wilda Beaton-Buker


1948 - 07
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mother on January 16, 2020. Frances Wilda Beaton-Buker, dear daughter of Wilda King. Big sister to Herbie, Donny and Donna. Loving aunt to Riccilynn, Ashley, Shawn, Fawn and Donnie. Grandma to James, Brandon, Melanie and Johnny. Great-grandma to Masie, Jasmine, Emily, Nevaeh, Miley, Arielle, Dominic, Dimitri and Isabella. Dear mother of Leonard and Davalina. We will be laying our mom to rest on May 16, 2020 at the Bondhead Cemetery in Bondhead just west of Bradford. Anyone who would like to attend is more than welcome. Service will begin at 11 a.m.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
