Peacefully with family by her side in her 71st year on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at LHSC- Victoria Hospital in London. Most loving wife to Danny Skelcher of 45 years. Amazing mother of David (Sheri), SilvaMarie (John) and KellyAnne (Brandon). Proud Gammie of Caleb, Carsyn, Lilly, Cody, Mason and Lucy. Dear sister of Joseph (Deb) and Philip (Janice). Frannie will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Frannie went home to be with Jesus in paradise. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life details to be confirmed.



