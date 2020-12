Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center on Sunday November 29th. Fred, beloved husband of Gail. Loving father of Brian and Keith, and grandfather of Megan, Jordan, Amanda, Paige and Jade. Dear brother of Lois, and brother-in-law of Sue Nichol and Mary-Lou Cunningham. Special thanks to all of the doctors and nurses at McKenzie Health Dialysis for all their long years of service and support.



