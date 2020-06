Died peacefully May 24, 2020 with his son and daughter by his side. Fred was a very friendly man who always shared a smile and wave to those around him. Fred is survived by his children Derrick and Wanda, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. If desired donations may be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.taylorfh.ca