Died peacefully May 24, 2020 with his son and daughter by his side. Fred was a very friendly man who always shared a smile and wave to those around him. Fred is survived by his children Derrick and Wanda, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. If desired donations may be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.taylorfh.ca


Published in York Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
