Peacefully, with her family by her side at Case Manor in Bobcaygeon, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Rye (2002). Loving mother of Marilyn (Roy Edge) of Simcoe, Leanne (Bill Glover) of Woodville, Adele (Dennis Sedore) of Fenelon Falls, Brad (Lawna Rye) of Keswick and Loretta (Dave Sedore) of Fenelon Falls. Cherished grandmother of Warren Raynard, Brian, Elizabeth Raynard, Jennifer, Jake Redecop, Jason, Melanie Sedore, Kara, Ryan Dukelow, Jamie, Emmalee Glover, Krista, Jason Bradford, Kayla, Justin McKay, Jesse Rye, Danielle Sedore, Alyssa, Shayne Rosem, Kevin, Amy Sedore and great grandmother of James, Annie, Bruce, Joshua Joel, Noah, Ella, Avah, Alana, Eve, Georgia, Mitchell, Kelsey, Hayden, Isabel, Caleb, Kenzie, Lincoln, and Oakley. Dear sister of the late Don Thompson, Edna Pollock, Evelyn Coates and Floyd and his surviving wife Della Thompson. Freda will be greatly missed by her in-law's Evelyn Snelling, Shirley Miller, Carol (Paul MacPherson) and by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Private family funeral on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. (Livestreamed on Facebook: M.W. Becker Funeral Home). Interment, Queensville Cemetery, Queensville, Ontario In memory of Freda, donations to the Gideon Bible Society or Kinmount Baptist Church, (Cuba Missions) would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.