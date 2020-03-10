|
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 83 years of age. Loving wife of the late Donald Sutton and former wife of Phil O'Reilly. Beloved mother of Kelly O'Reilly and stepmother of Deborah and John Sutton. Proud grandmother of Erika. Freda will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and most importantly her fur-baby Gracie. A memorial service will be held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with one hour of visitation prior. Memorial donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 10, 2020