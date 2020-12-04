It is with heavy hearts we announce Fred's passing on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in his 90th year at Southlake Regional Health Centre following a stroke. Fred LeBlonc of Sutton, formerly of Zephyr, loving husband to Lorraine (nee Woolhead) for 69 years. Wonderful Dad to Judith, Barry and Dan. Proud Grandpa to Jessica Troutman (Greg), Darryl Waldon (Jen), Sharon LeBlonc, Sandy LeBlonc (Nathan), Danielle Babcock (Adam), Chantelle Gilham (Nick), and Bethany LeBlonc (Taylor). Great-grandpa to Zachary, Joshua, Isaac, Ali, Ethan, Ashton, Kaitlynn, Cole, Nova, Connor, and Charlotte. Fred was well respected as a standardbred owner/trainer and his love of the sport spanned many decades. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held. Interment, Zephyr Zion Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com