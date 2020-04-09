Home

Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Fredrick PASKE

Fredrick PASKE Obituary
April 12, 1913 - March 28, 2020 Fredrick Paske passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 28, 2020 at Bowmanville Creek Retirement Residence in his 107 year. He is survived by his wife Joyce of 24 years, his children Maureen (Dennis), his grandchildren grandsons Derek (Tammy) and Kevin, and great grandson Tayber. Fred is pre-deceased by his parents Alfred and Edith Paske, his wife Margaret, and his sisters Emily (Gil) and Grace (Pat). He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a WW2 Veteran and an accountant at Silverwood Dairies until he retired in 1978. The family would like to express deep thanks to the staff at Bowmanville Creek Retirement Residence for their compassionate care. A private service will be held by the family at a later date due the ongoing COVID-19 Health Crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Fred's memory to the . Condolences can be left at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home website.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 9, 2020
