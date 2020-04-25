Home

Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Fredrick Victor GOODALL


1941 - 2020
Fredrick Victor GOODALL Obituary
Born July 2 1941 passed away on April 22 2020 at McKenzie Health Centre in Richmond Hill from kidney failure due to long term Diabetes and is now in the arms of his Grandmother and favourite Aunt. He will be missed by his wife Mary Crocker and his Daughter Laurie Porter and his Grandchildren Danielle and Andrew. Also his first wife Odette. Over the years he enjoyed golfing, bowling and visits to the Casino with Mary until complications with his health. He will also be missed by his brothers and sisters. Jeanette Goodall (deceased) Heather Pittman, Bonnie Buffett (Rick) Garrie Wayne (Carol) Dorothy Merrikin (Leroy) Patricia Miller (Tom) Margret Wayne and John Wayne (Souyna) He will be cremated and has requested no service or flowers. Any donations could be made to the McKenzie Health Richmond Hill Palliative Wing. Our thanks to the Doctors and Nurses who cared for him during this time of Covid-19 crisis.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 25, 2020
