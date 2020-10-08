Peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Fronie Harpley (nee Pye), beloved wife of Garry Harpley of Pefferlaw. Dear mother of Tracey Harpley (Neal Switzer) and Kim Switzer. Loving Grandmother of Katey, Memphis, Kayla and Hailey. Fondly remembered by her Mother in Law, Doreen Harpley, the families of her late brothers and sisters, extended family and her many friends, especially Patricia and Tony Calabria. Cremation. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or Lakeview Manor, 133 Main St., Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0 would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com