Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 67 years of age. Loving father of Ashley Baynes (Kevin Kapitan) and Alysha Baynes (Piers Kuznick) and fondly remembered by their mother Karla Baynes. Dear grandfather of Avery and Olivia Kapitan. Dear brother of Bonnie (late Frank) Scigliano and predeceased by Robbie and Craig. Dear uncle of Chris, Mike and Elaina Scigliano; late Darryl and Aaron Cook. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill, Bradford. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. In Gary's memory, donations may be made to the Gary Baynes Memorial Sports Fund to assist underprivileged kids to participate in sports (Please make cheques payable to The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, memo line Gary Baynes Memorial Sports Fund and mail to the funeral home, P.O. Box 318, Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9). Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
.