1/1
Gary BAYNES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 67 years of age. Loving father of Ashley Baynes (Kevin Kapitan) and Alysha Baynes (Piers Kuznick) and fondly remembered by their mother Karla Baynes. Dear grandfather of Avery and Olivia Kapitan. Dear brother of Bonnie (late Frank) Scigliano and predeceased by Robbie and Craig. Dear uncle of Chris, Mike and Elaina Scigliano; late Darryl and Aaron Cook. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill, Bradford. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. In Gary's memory, donations may be made to the Gary Baynes Memorial Sports Fund to assist underprivileged kids to participate in sports (Please make cheques payable to The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, memo line Gary Baynes Memorial Sports Fund and mail to the funeral home, P.O. Box 318, Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9). Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved