Gary passed away on January 11, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital after an accidental fall. Gary had just turned 62 years old in December 2019. Beloved son of (late)Gladys (Thompson) King and (late)Bruce Thompson and cherished brother of (late)Bill Thompson , Charlotte (Thompson) Stier and Brian Thompson. Devoted husband to (late) Dorothy (Skuce) Thompson. Gary had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone in any way he could. He inherited his great strength and tenacity from his Mother. Gary sadly leaves behind his sister Charlotte ,brother in-law Heinz and his brother Brian He was the ever loved Uncle of Crystal (Grant), Jason (Heather), Serena (Kent), Chris (Michelle), Shaun and Great Uncle to Dominic, Kenzie, and many more Great nieces and nephews. Also sadly missed by extended family and friends. Gary's time with us was far too short but he will always be loved and alive in our hearts. Cremation has taken place. If desired in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Toronto General Hospital Kidney Foundation. The family is having a Celebration of Life being held from 1:30-4pm on February 23, 2020 at the Ramada Inn, 49 Lorne St, Jacksons Point. Condolences for the Family may be left at . peacefultransition.ca
Published in York Region News on Feb. 18, 2020