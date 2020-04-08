|
|
It is with great sorrow, we the Gordon family, wish to announce the passing of our wonderful son, brother and friend to many, Gary Lawrence Gordon of St. Thomas, on April 5, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved son to Robert Gordon and Aili (Sinisalo) Gordon, of Tillsonburg. Born in Toronto, Gary will be dearly missed by his brothers Grant Gordon of Tillsonburg; Dean and Tracey Gordon of London; cousins Brent, Mark, Leslie and families and by friends from the Markham area and Chester Street in St. Thomas. Gary was kindhearted person with a strong disposition, he stood up for others and he did not tolerate bullies. Gary was a unique individual who tried his hardest to overcome all the challenges that life gives out, wanting to be understood and respected for his complex ideas. He enjoyed several hobbies such as sketching, music and playing his Yamaha guitar, hockey, baseball and he was proud to be a 'rock hound'. Gifted in kung fu and the martial arts, Gary's strong will to learn more led him to an opportunity to concentrate on the art of Wing Chun. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service has taken place in the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes- Burial and Cremation Services Inc. Chapel, 262 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg by Life Celebrant Specialists Mike and Tina Dias. Cremation followed, with later interment in the Tillsonburg Cemetery. A funeral service recording will be available for viewing on Gary's tribute page at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com. On Gary's tribute page, relatives and friends are invited to share their favourite photos, memories, express condolences, send flowers or make memorial donations in honour of Gary to your local Shriner's Club. For assistance, please call the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes, Tillsonburg (519-842-4238), which has been entrusted with all arrangements. "The Gordon family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care Gary received from the doctors and nurses of St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital; their abilities were beyond what we could have possibly expected. A very special thank you to Julie and Maisie for their excellent care and support of Gary."
Published in York Region News on Apr. 8, 2020