Gary NYSTROM
The Nystrom family is devastated to announce Gary's passing on June 16th after a long battle with prostate cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Pat (nee Barclay), his son Daniel (Debbie) and daughter Devon (Ian). Proud papa to Nicholas, Alexis and Garrett. He joined the North York fire department in 1972 and retired as a Captain with 35 years of service. He was extremely proud that both Danny and Devon followed in his footsteps. He got hooked on rowing as a teenager at the Fort William (Thunder Bay) rowing club and in his 50's participated in the Masters rowing with the Toronto Argonaut Rowing Club. He loved hockey and was the president of the Southern Ontario Firefighters Hockey League. He also spent years as an executive of the North York Retired Firefighters Association. A memorial will be planned at a later date. "The memories bring back memories bring back you"

Published in York Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
June 18, 2020
was blessed to know Gary on the job then work with Devon. My memories are of a sweet, gentle kind man who made everyone smile. He was more special than any I've met on the job. You will be deeply missed.
Jennifer
Coworker
June 18, 2020
thank you for welcoming me into your family. It was my honour to have known you. I'll miss you pal
Ian
Family
June 18, 2020
Gary was a wonderful friend and will be dearly missed by me and his good friend Wayne who is now with Gary. We all had wonderful times together especially vacations. To Pat and the family, he will always be with you in spirit, hold on to the wonderful memories.

Marilyn Byron
Marilyn Byron
Friend
June 18, 2020
My most heartfelt condolences to you Pat and your family.
Lisa Buick
June 18, 2020
I remember Gary from my years on the job. Always a gentleman and everyone like him. I didn't know he was such a stand up guy off the job too. A real fine person and will be very much missed.

Condolences to Gary's family and everyone who knew him.
Brian King
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Gary was a great guy and a proud Firefighter. He will be fondly remembered by all of us that worked with him. My sincere condolences to all his family.
Stan Gourley
Coworker
June 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss Pat. May the memories of your years together help you through this time.
Sandi Nystrom
June 18, 2020
So sorry to read of Garys passing. I have many fond memories of Gary at station 19, North York. Sending love to you all at this difficult time. He will live forever in all the wonderful memories.
Samantha Hoffmann
Coworker
June 18, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear that we have lost Gary. What a wonderful positive light he was in the lives of everyone he touched! He always had a smile and a bear hug for his friends and even in dealing with his illness would make us laugh by telling a joke or saying something funny. Rest In Peace Gary. You have left us all better for having you in our lives. Your friend, Alana
Alana Shields Barker
Friend
June 18, 2020
Rowed with my husband-Bob Pickles at Argonuat Rowing Club. Lots of good memories of Regattas & parties.
Gary always had a welcoming smile &I hug.
Lillian Jewell
Acquaintance
