Gary Stuart Ross


1942 - 12
Gary Stuart Ross Obituary
Born December 4th 1942 and passed on January 31st, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Stu and Donna Ross and his son Alexander Moore Ross. Survived by his children, Theresa Taylor, Emily Park, Clayton Ross and Graham Ross. As well as his brother Don Ross and longtime friend Gela Rohde. Thank you to MacKenzie Health for his care. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to MacKenzie Health Centre. To send condolences to the family please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in York Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
