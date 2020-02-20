Home

Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Gary Cripps of Brown Hill, beloved husband of Susan (nee Brasseur). Dear father of Joseph Brasseur of Willow Beach and Michelle Riddle and her husband Michael van Kempen of Keswick. Loving grandfather of Colby, Logan, Riley, Presley and Montana. Dear brother of Albert Cripps (Coreen). Predeceased by Roy Cripps, Johnny Cripps and Bill Cripps. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -