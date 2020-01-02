Home

Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Geoffrey Philip CARLIN

On December 20, 2019 in his 91st year, Geoff died quietly in the Palliative ward at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket with his family around him. Geoff leaves his wife Yvonne, son Andy, daughter-in-law Adriana and loving memories of his second son, David, also many family members in England and friends in Canada. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life later in the new year. The family wishes to thank the staff who looked after Geoff with care and humour in his last days. Thank you!
Published in York Region News from Jan. 2 to Dec. 31, 2020
