We would like to thank our family members, friends, and the community for the expressions of sympathy and many kindnesses shown to us at the passing of our dear Dad, Grandad, and Great-Grandad, George Evans. We are grateful for the visits and calls before Dad passed, the medical care he received while at Southlake Hospital and then the care at Southlake Village. Our thanks to Roadhouse and Rose and to Sharon-Hope United Church for their excellent care as we prepared to say our last goodbyes. Most of Dad's friends his age are gone but he was well supported by the community at his funeral on January 21. We celebrated Dad as a faithful friend, neighbour, and farmer, who loved nothing more than a good visit with those who dropped by to talk about memories and the good times and share a story or two. A life well lived. He will be missed. Dianne Cousineau, Donna Evans & Terry Evans
Published in York Region News on Feb. 6, 2020