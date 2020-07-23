1/
George Hahndorf Jordan
At Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill, on Monday, July 13, 2020 in his 90th Year. Beloved husband of Pat. Dear father of Blair, Linda (Doug), Heather (Tony), and the late Wendy and David. Loving grandfather of Dennis (Olivia), Lisa (Thomas), and Sara. Great-grandfather to Aiden and Harley, Charlotte, Yvonne and Miles. Visitation and service will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, by invite only due to COVID-19. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated.


Published in York Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
