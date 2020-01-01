Home

Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Merrill Munroe of Port Perry (formerly of Unionville) on December 18, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. George passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband of nearly 40 years to Sue (Macdonald). Loving and devoted father of Andrew and Shannon (Dwayne). Brother of Mike (Anne). Brother-in-law of Bruce, Gayle, John (deceased) and Dorothy. Uncle to Greg, Katy, Jo, Sandy, Sharon, Scott, Sheila and their families. George was incredibly passionate and proud of his family. He had many interests including gardening, woodworking, the Buffalo Bills, exercising and the library to name a few. Always kind, generous and supportive George will forever be remembered as a loving, loyal and humorous man. Known by all for his strength and gentle soul, he will be forever missed. Special thanks to St. Michael's Hospital Renal Transplant Clinic and to the staff of G5 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for your compassion, dedication and incredible care. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N (Markham Road), Markham on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada in George's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in York Region News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -