Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
George William JOB

George William JOB Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father George on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at age 82. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Beloved father of Elaine, David (Grace), Douglas (Sue). "PAPA" (The man, the myth, the legend) to Stacey (Gareth), Shannon, Scott, Andrew, Joe (Robyn), Santo and Nicole. Great-grandfather to Mason. There will be no visitation or service at this time but instead a celebration of life at a later date - Dad would want a party!
Published in York Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
