George William SHIPLEY
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Markham, September 4, 2020. Born March 29, 1932 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Loving husband of Shirley (Holdcroft) for 62 years. Proud Father of Ayn, Bill (Carole Sherman) and Diane (John Wallace). Proud Grandfather of Spencer and Jennifer Kardash. Beloved Brother of Mary Ann Jackson and Marny Bimm. Loved by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Due to restrictions, a family funeral has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice. Online Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
