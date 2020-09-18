1/
Georgina Fraser (Trussell) West
1925-12-17 - 2020-09-15
Peacefully at home with family at her side, our beloved matriarch passed away. Wife of the late James West (1997). Dear mother of Margaret (Terry Sutton) and Robert (Barb 2014). Cherished grandmother of Sharon Runnalls (Steve), Tamara Sutton (Jordan Kotick), Robyn Sutton and Janet West (Jeff Weiler). Granny Jean will be sorely missed by her great grandchildren Elizabeth, Emma, Ava, Lila, Oliver, Nathan and Gavin, who have had the rare privilege of actually knowing and having a relationship with their great-grandmother. Our mom was a loving and caring woman who encouraged and supported all family members in anyway she could. She was always interested and liked to be kept up-to-date on what was going on in everyone's life. She always enjoyed a visit from family or friends. We were blessed to have her with us for so long. Jean immigrated with her family from England in 1929 and for almost all of her 90 years she lived within the same neighbourhood in Richmond Hill (Richvale). She was predeceased by her parents William and Georgina Trussell, brothers Bill, Fred, and Jim and sisters Margaret and Mary. She is survived by her sister Evelyn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held, followed by cremation. Online condolences may be left at www.marshallfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
