Peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill at the age of 88. Loving husband of 64 years to the late Marjorie "Fay" (nee Jordan). Dear father of Barbara, Dawna (Mischke) and Sharon (Greg). Devoted grandfather of Carrie (Stephen), Aaron, Devin (Emily), Keegan (Kelly) and Madison (Greg). Loving great-grandfather of Arlo. Supportive brother to Delores "Lori" Morford, Marion (David) Gibson and Dorothy Miller. Gerry was born and raised in Sarnia and attended Devine Street Public School and Sarnia Collegiate Institute. During his early years at Devine Street Public School, Gerry found his love for singing which continued throughout his life. Storytelling was an interest of Gerry's and he loved to share a story or two with anyone he met. At the age of 12, one of Gerry's first jobs was delivering papers for the Windsor Daily Star. He saved enough money to buy his first Victory bond, which started his passion for finance. Over the years Gerry was very involved in different athletics; football, boxing, wrestling, tae kwon do and ping pong. He considered himself the "King of Ping" amongst his family and friends. Golfing and curling were two sports that Gerry enjoyed well into his 80s. He especially looked forward to attending the annual sports reunion in Sarnia. After high school, Gerry moved to Toronto and became a Chartered Accountant in 1955. It is in Toronto where he met Fay. In the 60s he moved to Chatham to join Union Gas Ltd. where he worked for 25 years. His job with Union Gas Ltd. (later Unicorp) then took him to Richmond Hill. Once retired, Gerry became a member of Club 35 in Richmond Hill. Very special thanks to Dr. Peter Simkhovitch and nurses Aaron, Jackie and Miryam at MacKenzie Health for their loving, compassionate care and to Anne, Daisy and staff at Richmond Hill Retirement Residence. The lasting friendships Gerry and family made with staff and residents at Richmond Hill Retirement Residence were very special and will always be cherished. A memorial service will be held at a later time in Richmond Hill and Petrolia. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home, Richmond Hill. If desired, donations in Gerry's honor may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada or the Ontario Humane Society.