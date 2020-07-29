1/1
Gerald James "Jerry" CAMPSALL
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in his 78th year. Loving husband of Dianne and beloved father of Jerry, Kevin, and Jeff. Proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jerry was very involved in hockey and coaching in his younger years. He enjoyed playing Tennis in his forties and fifties. After he retired, he played 10-pin bowling in his spare time, but most of all he loved being with his family. As always that was his first priority. A funeral service was held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. A recording of the service is available on the Roadhouse & Rose website. www.roadhouseandrose.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in York Region News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
