1/
Gertrud CZEMMEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at The Elden of Bradford on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Gertrud Czemmel (nee Peiker) of the Holland Marsh in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Anton "Tony". Loving mother of Helga (Dave) Fraser, Dietmar and Bettina MacConnell (Dave Pedersen). Gertrud will be fondly remembered as "Oma" by her grandchildren Jeff (Debra), Nikki (Travis) and Sara; her great-grandchildren Sierra, Jacob, Matthew and Cameron. A private family service was held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home followed by cremation. In Gertrud's memory, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation or to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bradford. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved