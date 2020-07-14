Peacefully passed away at The Elden of Bradford on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Gertrud Czemmel (nee Peiker) of the Holland Marsh in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Anton "Tony". Loving mother of Helga (Dave) Fraser, Dietmar and Bettina MacConnell (Dave Pedersen). Gertrud will be fondly remembered as "Oma" by her grandchildren Jeff (Debra), Nikki (Travis) and Sara; her great-grandchildren Sierra, Jacob, Matthew and Cameron. A private family service was held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home followed by cremation. In Gertrud's memory, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation or to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bradford. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com