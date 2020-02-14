|
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Pagé (Keswick, 1996) and daughter of late Sam Goyette and Irène Séguin, Ottawa. Loving mother of Joseph Richard Pagé (Janice) of Brampton, Roger Pagé of Oshawa, Paul Pagé (Cheryl) of Newmarket and Louise (Paul Stevenson) of Dorset. Cherished 'Nana' of Julie, Peter, Jodi, Kaitlin, Jacquie, Kelli and Megan, and several great grandchildren. Dear sister of Gerry of Ottawa and of the late Rheal, Maurice, Gabriele, Deloris, and Elizabeth. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church 129 Metro Road North, Keswick, Ontario. Interment Queensville Cemetery. In memory of Gertrude, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 14, 2020