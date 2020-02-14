Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Pagé
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Alice Pagé

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Alice Pagé Obituary
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Pagé (Keswick, 1996) and daughter of late Sam Goyette and Irène Séguin, Ottawa. Loving mother of Joseph Richard Pagé (Janice) of Brampton, Roger Pagé of Oshawa, Paul Pagé (Cheryl) of Newmarket and Louise (Paul Stevenson) of Dorset. Cherished 'Nana' of Julie, Peter, Jodi, Kaitlin, Jacquie, Kelli and Megan, and several great grandchildren. Dear sister of Gerry of Ottawa and of the late Rheal, Maurice, Gabriele, Deloris, and Elizabeth. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church 129 Metro Road North, Keswick, Ontario. Interment Queensville Cemetery. In memory of Gertrude, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -