ROLLING, Gisela Peacefully passed away at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto on Monday, March 30, 2020. Gisela Rolling (nee Bruecke) of Mt. Albert at 78 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Rolling. Loving mother of late Brian. Dear sister of Inge (Jim) Fairman. Dear sister-in-law of late Jeanne Wright. Dear aunt of Glen Sollors, Dean Sollors, Gord Wright, Wendy Duncan and their families. A celebration of Gisela's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020