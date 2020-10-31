1/1
Giuseppe Vaniglia
It is with great sadness that the family of Giuseppe Vaniglia announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Giuseppe was born on January 9, 1959 to Norina Vaniglia and the late Carlo Vaniglia in Alcamo,Italy. Giuseppe will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Diane Vanigila (nee Palumbo), and their three children Carlo (Michelle), Danielle (Antonio), and Amanda (Alex). Dearest Nonno to Massimo, Nicolas, Emilio, Selena, Savannah, Michael, and Celeste. Giuseppe will also be missed by his loving sister Anna (Mike). Giuseppe was a kind man with a heart of gold and will truly be missed by those whose lives he touched. While the family wishes you could all be with them in their time of loss, due to COVID-19 the visitation, funeral mass and entombment will be by invitation only. Please offer your condolences to the family though the online guestbook. For those not able to attend the Funeral Service, it will be viewable via Live Stream on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To Access the Live Stream please follow the link provided. www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7391 For the most current directives from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please visit their website: thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/ The Bereavement Authority of Ontario has sent direction that anyone attending a visitation, funeral and graveside service must be wearing a mask. Sharing Memories and Condolences may be left at www.taylorfh.ca


Published in York Region News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
