Giuseppe Vaniglia
It is with great sadness that the family of Giuseppe Vaniglia announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Giuseppe was born on January 9, 1959 to Norina Vaniglia and the late Carlo Vaniglia in Alcamo, Sicily. Giuseppe will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Diane Vanigila (nee Palumbo), and their three children Carl (Michelle), Danielle (Antonio), and Amanda (Alex). Dearest nonno to Massimo, Nicholas, Emilo, Selina, Savannah, Michael, and Celeste. Giuseppe will also be missed by his loving sister Anna (Mike). Giuseppe was a kind man with a heart of gold and will truly be missed by those whose lives he touched. Dear Uncle to Deanna Pagliuca, Jessica Pagliuca and Dionna Palumbo. While the family wishes you could all be with them in their time of loss, due to COVID-19 the visitation, funeral mass and Entombment was by invitation only. Please offer your condolences to the family though the online guestbook at www.taylorfh.ca For those who were not able to attend the Funeral Service, it is viewable online. Please follow the link provided below. www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7391


Published in York Region News on Nov. 5, 2020.
