Psalm 73:26 My health may fail and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart, he is mine forever. Peacefully at her home on Georgina Island, on Monday, October 26, 2020, just 5 days from her 90th birthday. Elaine McCue beloved wife of the late Stewart McCue. Loving mother of Sandra (the late Buzzy) Big Canoe, Charlotte (Bill) Linders, Edward (Sylvia) McCue, Marlene (Byron) Stiles, Peter (Gale) McCue, Bill (Kate) McCue and Mary (Doug) Searle. Loving Gran and Great-Grandmother. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Elaine was a Christian and well respected Elder of the First Nation who throughout the years was a councilor, as well as an education councilor. The family thanks the caregivers including a special thank you to Emilie and Fara who did an amazing job at making Granny comfortable in her final days. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton from 2:00 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance. Funeral Service in the Georgina Island Community Centre, Friday at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Georgina Island Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Georgina Island United Church. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com