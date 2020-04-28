Home

Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Gladys SHEWELL


1944 - 01
Gladys SHEWELL Obituary
SHEWELL, Gladys (nee Trachuk) January 31st, 1944 - April 21st, 2020 With sadness Jim announces the passing of Gladys, his beloved wife of 52 years. Predeceased by their cherished son Jason. Gladys was 1 of 10 siblings born into a Polish farm family in Zbaraz Manitoba. Prior to moving permanently to Ontario following marriage she operated as a licensed hairstylist her own salon in Fisher Branch Manitoba. Her Ontario career years were spent in the Insurance Industry and School Board offices. Glady's focus was always on family first. In addition to her extended family in Ontario she always maintained a close relationship with her family in Manitoba. Gladys was a meticulous homemaker, an accomplished seamstress and excellent cook. She along with her delicious cabbage rolls and perogies will be greatly missed at our family gatherings. Gladys remains a much loved member of the Shewell and Trachuk families. In her memory Jim asks that you hold your family close as Gladys always did, especially in these trying times.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 28, 2020
