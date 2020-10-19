Passed away suddenly of a heart attack, at home, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 72 years of age. Glenn Playter, beloved husband of Jackie of 51 years, and dear father of Wesley Playter (Juliana), Allison (Todd Jackson) and Brent Playter (Pam). Loving grandfather of Stella, Charlie, Tommy, Watson and Millicent. Dear brother of Wayne Playter (Marilyn) and Janice (Rick Bondi). He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends, particularly his good friends Gerry Bloxam, Brent Peppiatt and Doug Sheppard. Visitation and funeral service will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will be by invite only. In memory of Glenn, please consider a memorial donation to one of his passions, the Newmarket Historical Society - Archives Restoration Fund. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com