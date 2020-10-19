1/1
Glenn PLAYTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly of a heart attack, at home, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 72 years of age. Glenn Playter, beloved husband of Jackie of 51 years, and dear father of Wesley Playter (Juliana), Allison (Todd Jackson) and Brent Playter (Pam). Loving grandfather of Stella, Charlie, Tommy, Watson and Millicent. Dear brother of Wayne Playter (Marilyn) and Janice (Rick Bondi). He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends, particularly his good friends Gerry Bloxam, Brent Peppiatt and Doug Sheppard. Visitation and funeral service will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will be by invite only. In memory of Glenn, please consider a memorial donation to one of his passions, the Newmarket Historical Society - Archives Restoration Fund. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved